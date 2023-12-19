With three matches on the LaLiga card Tuesday, you have plenty of chances to place an anytime goal scorer bet. See below for the odds on players from each match.

Bet on Memphis Depay or any other player with BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch LaLiga games live all season long on ESPN+!

Top LaLiga Goal Scorer Odds Today

Memphis Depay, Atletico Madrid (+100)

Opponent: Getafe CF

Getafe CF Games Played: 8

8 Goals: 2

Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid (+115)

Opponent: Getafe CF

Getafe CF Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 9

Angel Correa, Atletico Madrid (+150)

Opponent: Getafe CF

Getafe CF Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 4

Rayane Belid, Atletico Madrid (+160)

Opponent: Getafe CF

Youssef En-Nesyri, Sevilla FC (+170)

Opponent: Granada CF

Granada CF Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 5

Rafa Mir, Sevilla FC (+185)

Opponent: Granada CF

Granada CF Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 1

Myrto Uzuni, Granada CF (+210)

Opponent: Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 5

Lucas Boye, Granada CF (+225)

Opponent: Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC Games Played: 13

13 Goals: 3

Ibrahima Sow, Sevilla FC (+240)

Opponent: Granada CF

Hugo Duro, Valencia CF (+240)

Opponent: Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano Games Played: 17

17 Goals: 7

Bryan Zaragoza Martinez, Granada CF (+250)

Opponent: Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 5

Raul De Tomas, Rayo Vallecano (+260)

Opponent: Valencia CF

Valencia CF Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 0

Lucas Ocampos, Sevilla FC (+275)

Opponent: Granada CF

Granada CF Games Played: 16

16 Goals: 1

Falcao, Rayo Vallecano (+275)

Opponent: Valencia CF

Valencia CF Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 1

Famara Diedhiou, Granada CF (+280)

Opponent: Sevilla FC

Sevilla FC Games Played: 15

15 Goals: 0

Today's LaLiga Games

Matchup Kick-off TV Channel Valencia CF @ Rayo Vallecano 1:00 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+! Sevilla FC @ Granada CF 3:30 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+! Getafe CF @ Atletico Madrid 3:30 PM, ET Watch on ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.