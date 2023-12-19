Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Long County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Long County, Georgia has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Long County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Victory Christian Academy at Faith Baptist Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Ludowici, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Long County High School at Tattnall County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Reidsville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.