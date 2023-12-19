The Queens Royals (6-6) are slight underdogs (by 1.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Mercer Bears (4-6) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under is set at 148.5 in the matchup.

Mercer vs. Queens Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Hawkins Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mercer -1.5 148.5

Mercer Betting Records & Stats

In two games this season, Mercer and its opponents have combined to score more than 148.5 points.

The average point total in Mercer's games this season is 137.7, 10.8 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bears have gone 4-5-0 ATS this season.

Mercer has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won twice.

This season, the Bears have won two of their three games when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Mercer has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Mercer vs. Queens Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mercer 2 22.2% 65.4 147.6 72.3 151.1 136.7 Queens 5 62.5% 82.2 147.6 78.8 151.1 151.9

Additional Mercer Insights & Trends

The 65.4 points per game the Bears score are 13.4 fewer points than the Royals give up (78.8).

Mercer vs. Queens Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mercer 4-5-0 1-3 6-3-0 Queens 3-5-0 2-4 5-3-0

Mercer vs. Queens Home/Away Splits

Mercer Queens 2-2 Home Record 5-1 1-3 Away Record 0-5 2-1-0 Home ATS Record 1-2-0 1-3-0 Away ATS Record 1-3-0 65.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 96.8 67.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.2 2-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-1-0 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-1-0

