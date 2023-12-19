Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Mitchell County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Mitchell County, Georgia, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Mitchell County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Miller County High School at Mitchell County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Camilla, GA
- Conference: 1A Division II - Region 1B
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.