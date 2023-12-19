Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County Today - December 19
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Newton County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Maranatha Christian Academy at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 19
- Location: Suwanee, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
