The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) are 7.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a seven-game home win streak when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. The matchup airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN. The point total in the matchup is 175.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -7.5 175.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs Alabama Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats have an 8-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Arizona has played as a favorite of -350 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from the Wildcats, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Alabama has gone 5-4-0 ATS this season.

The Crimson Tide have been listed as an underdog of +260 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Alabama has an implied victory probability of 27.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Arizona vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 175.5 % of Games Over 175.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 2 22.2% 92.9 185 67.0 144.6 156.1 Alabama 3 33.3% 92.1 185 77.6 144.6 157.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Arizona vs Alabama Insights & Trends

The Wildcats record 15.3 more points per game (92.9) than the Crimson Tide allow (77.6).

When Arizona scores more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide's 92.1 points per game are 25.1 more points than the 67.0 the Wildcats allow.

When it scores more than 67.0 points, Alabama is 5-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona vs. Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 8-1-0 6-0 4-5-0 Alabama 5-4-0 1-0 7-2-0

Arizona vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Alabama 15-2 Home Record 15-0 6-4 Away Record 9-3 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.5 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.