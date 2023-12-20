The Auburn Tigers (9-2) will try to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Washington State Cougars (11-2) at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Neville Arena.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Auburn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars' 76.4 points per game are 24.9 more points than the 51.5 the Tigers allow.

Washington State has put together an 11-1 record in games it scores more than 51.5 points.

Auburn has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.4 points.

The 69.3 points per game the Tigers score are 13.9 more points than the Cougars give up (55.4).

When Auburn puts up more than 55.4 points, it is 9-0.

Washington State has a 10-2 record when allowing fewer than 69.3 points.

The Tigers shoot 42.4% from the field, 7.8% higher than the Cougars concede defensively.

The Cougars make 47.6% of their shots from the field, 13.9% higher than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Auburn Leaders

Honesty Scott-Grayson: 15.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

15.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.8 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39) Taylen Collins: 8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.0 FG%

8.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 45.0 FG% Mar'shaun Bostic: 6.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.1 FG%

6.3 PTS, 2.3 STL, 44.1 FG% JaMya Mingo-Young: 8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 46.2 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Sydney Shaw: 8.7 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (16-for-48)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Schedule