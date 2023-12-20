If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Bibb County, Georgia today, we've got the information here.

Bibb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central Fellowship Christian Academy at Pinewood Christian Academy

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 20

4:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Tiftarea Academy at Stratford Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20

7:30 PM ET on December 20 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Citizens Christian Academy at First Presbyterian Day School