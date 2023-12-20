Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Coffee County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Coffee County, Georgia today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Coffee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Citizens Christian Academy at First Presbyterian Day School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Macon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
