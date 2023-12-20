Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dougherty County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Dougherty County, Georgia, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Dougherty County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Baldwin High School at Westover Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H. V. Jenkins High School at Dougherty Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McIntosh High School at Monroe Comprehensive High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Albany, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
