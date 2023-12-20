The No. 21 Duke Blue Devils (7-3) aim to build on a six-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 10 Baylor Bears (9-1) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Duke vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • TV: ESPN
Duke Stats Insights

  • The Blue Devils make 48.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Bears have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
  • Duke is 7-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blue Devils sit at 208th.
  • The Blue Devils record 12 more points per game (81.6) than the Bears allow (69.6).
  • Duke is 7-2 when scoring more than 69.6 points.

Baylor Stats Insights

  • The Bears' 51.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.6 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have given up to their opponents (43.1%).
  • Baylor has compiled a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 43.1% from the field.
  • The Bears are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils sit at 212th.
  • The Bears' 88.4 points per game are 22.3 more points than the 66.1 the Blue Devils allow.
  • Baylor is 7-0 when allowing fewer than 81.6 points.

Duke Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Duke fared better when playing at home last year, putting up 76.7 points per game, compared to 68.0 per game on the road.
  • The Blue Devils allowed 60.8 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.4 when playing on the road.
  • Duke sunk 7.3 treys per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).

Baylor Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Baylor scored 11.1 more points per game at home (82.2) than on the road (71.1).
  • The Bears allowed fewer points at home (66.4 per game) than away (75.9) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, Baylor sunk fewer trifectas away (9.1 per game) than at home (10.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (35.8%) than at home (38.3%) too.

Duke Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 72-68 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/9/2023 Charlotte W 80-56 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/12/2023 Hofstra W 89-68 Cameron Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 Baylor - Madison Square Garden
12/30/2023 Queens - Cameron Indoor Stadium
1/2/2024 Syracuse - Cameron Indoor Stadium

Baylor Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Northwestern State W 91-40 Ferrell Center
12/5/2023 Seton Hall W 78-60 Ferrell Center
12/16/2023 Michigan State L 88-64 Little Caesars Arena
12/20/2023 Duke - Madison Square Garden
12/22/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Ferrell Center
1/2/2024 Cornell - Ferrell Center

