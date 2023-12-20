Wednesday's game between the Georgia Bulldogs (7-3) and Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-6) at Stegeman Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Georgia, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 20.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Where: Athens, Georgia

Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 78, Mount St. Mary's 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia (-14.4)

Georgia (-14.4) Computer Predicted Total: 140.8

Georgia's record against the spread so far this season is 4-4-0, while Mount St. Mary's is 6-4-0. The Bulldogs have gone over the point total in three games, while Mountaineers games have gone over five times.

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs average 71.5 points per game (265th in college basketball) while giving up 68.7 per outing (127th in college basketball). They have a +28 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.8 points per game.

Georgia grabs 38.5 rebounds per game (95th in college basketball) while conceding 41.6 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.1 boards per game.

Georgia hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (173rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

The Bulldogs' 89.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 288th in college basketball, and the 85.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 76th in college basketball.

Georgia and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bulldogs commit 11.0 per game (111th in college basketball) and force 10.5 (306th in college basketball play).

