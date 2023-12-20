The Georgia Bulldogs (7-3) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. This game is at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network+

Georgia Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 40.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.4% lower than the 43.1% of shots the Mountaineers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Georgia has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the 214th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 99th.
  • The Bulldogs record only two more points per game (71.5) than the Mountaineers give up (69.5).
  • Georgia is 4-1 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgia posted 70.8 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 64.2 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 65.8 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 81.5.
  • Georgia averaged 6.8 treys per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged on the road (6.9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% when playing at home and 31.3% in away games.

Georgia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/1/2023 Mercer W 80-69 Stegeman Coliseum
12/5/2023 Georgia Tech W 76-62 Stegeman Coliseum
12/16/2023 High Point W 66-58 Stegeman Coliseum
12/20/2023 Mount St. Mary's - Stegeman Coliseum
12/22/2023 North Florida - Stegeman Coliseum
12/30/2023 Alabama A&M - Stegeman Coliseum

