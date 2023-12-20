Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
The Georgia Bulldogs (7-3) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-6) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's matchup.
Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|Mount St. Mary's Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-11.5)
|142.5
|-900
|+575
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-11.5)
|141.5
|-850
|+570
Georgia vs. Mount St. Mary's Betting Trends
- Georgia has put together a 4-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, three out of the Bulldogs' eight games have hit the over.
- Mount St. Mary's has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- In the Mountaineers' 10 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.
Georgia Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Bookmakers rate Georgia much higher (76th in the country) than the computer rankings do (88th).
- The Bulldogs' national championship odds have decreased from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +50000, the -biggest change among all teams.
- Georgia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
