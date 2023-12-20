Wednesday's contest features the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-7) clashing at Hank McCamish Pavilion in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-52 victory for heavily favored Georgia Tech according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Yellow Jackets won their last matchup 64-53 against Georgia on Saturday.

Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina Upstate Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia Tech vs. South Carolina Upstate Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 78, South Carolina Upstate 52

Other ACC Predictions

Georgia Tech Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on December 16, the Yellow Jackets beat the Georgia Bulldogs (No. 70 in our computer rankings) by a score of 64-53.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Yellow Jackets are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Georgia Tech is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.

Georgia Tech has five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

Georgia Tech 2023-24 Best Wins

64-53 on the road over Georgia (No. 70) on December 16

78-75 on the road over Rice (No. 89) on November 16

66-55 over New Mexico (No. 191) on November 24

94-70 at home over Georgia State (No. 222) on December 10

73-60 at home over Mercer (No. 236) on December 5

Georgia Tech Leaders

Tonie Morgan: 14.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)

14.5 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21) Kayla Blackshear: 13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 47.9 FG%

13.8 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 STL, 47.9 FG% Rusne Augustinaite: 12.5 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67)

12.5 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (26-for-67) Ines Noguero: 7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.5 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (10-for-46)

7.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.5 FG%, 21.7 3PT% (10-for-46) Kara Dunn: 14.1 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets are outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game with a +137 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.9 points per game (92nd in college basketball) and allow 60.5 per contest (111th in college basketball).

