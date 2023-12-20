Hawks vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Rockets (13-11) are favored (by 3.5 points) to build on an 11-game home win streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (11-15) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under set at 233.5 points.
Hawks vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Rockets
|-3.5
|233.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Atlanta has played 18 games this season that ended with a point total over 233.5 points.
- Atlanta's average game total this season has been 245.5, 12 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Atlanta is 6-20-0 against the spread this season.
- The Hawks have won in four, or 30.8%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- This season, Atlanta has won one of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +125 on the moneyline.
- Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Hawks vs Rockets Additional Info
|Rockets vs Hawks Injury Report
|Rockets vs Hawks Players to Watch
|Rockets vs Hawks Prediction
|Rockets vs Hawks Player Props
Hawks vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Rockets
|7
|29.2%
|110.7
|233.4
|107.3
|230
|220.3
|Hawks
|18
|69.2%
|122.7
|233.4
|122.7
|230
|238.6
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- In its past 10 contests, Atlanta has one win against the spread, and is 3-7 overall.
- The Hawks have gone over the total in seven of their past 10 contests.
- Atlanta has performed better against the spread away (5-10-0) than at home (1-10-0) this season.
- The Hawks' 122.7 points per game are 15.4 more points than the 107.3 the Rockets allow to opponents.
- Atlanta is 6-18 against the spread and 11-13 overall when it scores more than 107.3 points.
Hawks vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|6-20
|1-6
|17-9
|Rockets
|17-7
|4-0
|9-15
Hawks vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Hawks
|Rockets
|122.7
|110.7
|3
|26
|6-18
|3-1
|11-13
|2-2
|122.7
|107.3
|28
|2
|4-0
|16-4
|4-0
|13-7
