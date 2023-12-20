At Toyota Center on Wednesday, December 20, Trae Young's Atlanta Hawks (11-15) take to the road to square off against the Houston Rockets (13-11). Game time is 8:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Rockets Game Info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSSE

Space City Home Network and BSSE Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center

Trae Young vs. Alperen Sengun Fantasy Comparison

Stat Trae Young Alperen Sengun Total Fantasy Pts 1123.7 947.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 46.8 39.5 Fantasy Rank 20 9

Trae Young vs. Alperen Sengun Insights

Trae Young & the Hawks

Young provides the Hawks 28.1 points, 3 boards and 11 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Hawks put up 122.7 points per game (third in league) while allowing 122.7 per contest (28th in NBA). They have a 0 scoring differential.

Atlanta averages 44.2 rebounds per game (13th in league), compared to the 44 of its opponents.

The Hawks connect on 14.3 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.4. They shoot 37.8% from deep, and their opponents shoot 38.2%.

Atlanta has committed 1.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 13.2 (16th in NBA) while forcing 14.8 (fifth in league).

Alperen Sengun & the Rockets

Alperen Sengun's numbers for the season are 19.9 points, 5.3 assists and 8.9 boards per game.

The Rockets' +82 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 110.7 points per game (26th in the NBA) while allowing 107.3 per contest (second in the league).

Houston ranks sixth in the NBA at 45.5 rebounds per game. That's 1.7 more than the 43.8 its opponents average.

The Rockets make 1.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 12.3 (17th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.2.

Houston has committed 12.7 turnovers per game (11th in NBA action) while forcing 12.2 (23rd in the league).

Trae Young vs. Alperen Sengun Advanced Stats

Stat Trae Young Alperen Sengun Plus/Minus Per Game 0.7 3.4 Usage Percentage 32.2% 27.2% True Shooting Pct 58.7% 57.6% Total Rebound Pct 4.5% 15% Assist Pct 45% 28%

