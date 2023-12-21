Thursday's game between the Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) and Ball State Cardinals (8-2) going head to head at Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus has a projected final score of 70-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 12:00 PM ET on December 21.

Their last time out, the Bulldogs won on Wednesday 65-59 over Pittsburgh.

Georgia vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus in New Port Richey, Florida

Georgia vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 70, Ball State 67

Other SEC Predictions

Georgia Schedule Analysis

The Bulldogs' best win this season came in a 73-56 victory on November 20 against the Columbia Lions, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 70) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Georgia is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the 12th-most victories.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (three).

Georgia 2023-24 Best Wins

73-56 over Columbia (No. 70) on November 20

65-57 over Purdue (No. 86) on November 22

85-59 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 119) on November 13

71-59 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 179) on November 6

65-59 over Pittsburgh (No. 180) on December 20

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 43.5 FG%

15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 43.5 FG% Zoesha Smith: 12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.3 FG%

12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.3 FG% Destiny Thomas: 5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53.8 FG%

5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53.8 FG% Asia Avinger: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.1 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.1 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Chloe Chapman: 5.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

Georgia Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 8.3 points per game (scoring 70.5 points per game to rank 120th in college basketball while allowing 62.2 per contest to rank 145th in college basketball) and have a +91 scoring differential overall.

