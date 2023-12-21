The UMass Minutemen (6-2) are only 2.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The matchup's point total is 151.5.

Georgia Tech vs. UMass Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under UMass -2.5 151.5

Yellow Jackets Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech has combined with its opponent to score more than 151.5 points only twice this season.

Georgia Tech's games this season have had an average of 143.7 points, 7.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Georgia Tech has a 4-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Georgia Tech has been an underdog in five games this season and has come away with the win three times (60%) in those contests.

The Yellow Jackets have entered five games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and is 3-2 in those contests.

Georgia Tech has an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Georgia Tech vs. UMass Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UMass 5 71.4% 84.1 156.3 72.9 144.3 147.6 Georgia Tech 2 22.2% 72.2 156.3 71.4 144.3 146.8

Additional Georgia Tech Insights & Trends

The Yellow Jackets put up an average of 72.2 points per game, only 0.7 fewer points than the 72.9 the Minutemen give up.

Georgia Tech has put together a 2-1 ATS record and a 3-0 overall record in games it scores more than 72.9 points.

Georgia Tech vs. UMass Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UMass 5-2-0 5-2 6-1-0 Georgia Tech 4-5-0 3-2 3-6-0

Georgia Tech vs. UMass Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UMass Georgia Tech 8-6 Home Record 11-6 3-8 Away Record 3-9 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

