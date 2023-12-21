The Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) take on the Ball State Cardinals (8-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Pasco-Hernando State College West Campus in New Port Richey, Florida TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia vs. Ball State Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up an average of 74.3 points per game, 12.1 more points than the 62.2 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Ball State is 8-1 when it scores more than 62.2 points.

Georgia's record is 8-2 when it gives up fewer than 74.3 points.

The 70.5 points per game the Bulldogs score are just 2.2 more points than the Cardinals give up (68.3).

When Georgia scores more than 68.3 points, it is 6-0.

When Ball State allows fewer than 70.5 points, it is 7-0.

This season the Bulldogs are shooting 42.1% from the field, 4.1% lower than the Cardinals give up.

The Cardinals shoot 44.6% from the field, 10% higher than the Bulldogs concede.

Georgia Leaders

Javyn Nicholson: 15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 43.5 FG%

15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 43.5 FG% Zoesha Smith: 12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.3 FG%

12.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.3 FG% Destiny Thomas: 5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53.8 FG%

5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.3 BLK, 53.8 FG% Asia Avinger: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.1 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29)

6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 36.1 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (11-for-29) Chloe Chapman: 5.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

