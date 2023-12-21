Thursday's game at Rubin Arena has the Providence Friars (6-6) squaring off against the Kennesaw State Owls (3-7) at 1:15 PM ET on December 21. Our computer prediction projects a 63-53 win for Providence, who are favored by our model.

The Owls' last game on Wednesday ended in a 75-52 loss to San Diego State.

Kennesaw State vs. Providence Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Rubin Arena in West Palm Beach, Florida

Kennesaw State vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Providence 63, Kennesaw State 53

Other ASUN Predictions

Kennesaw State Schedule Analysis

Against the Florida Atlantic Owls on November 25, the Owls secured their signature win of the season, a 57-43 home victory.

The Owls have three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in the country.

Kennesaw State 2023-24 Best Wins

57-43 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 219) on November 25

Kennesaw State Leaders

Prencis Harden: 12.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.1 FG%

12.4 PTS, 1.7 STL, 44.1 FG% Carly Hooks: 9.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.2 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

9.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 27.2 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Kyndall Golden: 2.6 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 37.5 FG%

2.6 PTS, 2.0 BLK, 37.5 FG% Trynce Taylor: 7.6 PTS, 52.6 FG%

7.6 PTS, 52.6 FG% Keyarah Berry: 7.8 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

The Owls put up 54.1 points per game (332nd in college basketball) while giving up 63.0 per contest (158th in college basketball). They have a -89 scoring differential and have been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

At home the Owls are scoring 59.6 points per game, 11.8 more than they are averaging on the road (47.8).

At home Kennesaw State is conceding 45.4 points per game, 36.6 fewer points than it is on the road (82.0).

