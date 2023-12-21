Thursday's game features the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-5) and the Mercer Bears (5-8) matching up at George M. Holmes Convocation Center (on December 21) at 12:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-65 win for Appalachian State.

The Bears' last game on Sunday ended in a 74-63 victory over Jacksonville.

Mercer vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

Mercer vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 70, Mercer 65

Other SoCon Predictions

Mercer Schedule Analysis

Against the Austin Peay Governors on December 2, the Bears notched their best win of the season, a 78-75 home victory.

Mercer has five losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, the most in the nation.

Mercer 2023-24 Best Wins

78-75 at home over Austin Peay (No. 175) on December 2

70-62 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 213) on November 9

55-52 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 222) on December 9

74-63 at home over Jacksonville (No. 277) on December 17

73-67 over Marist (No. 333) on November 23

Mercer Leaders

Stacie Jones: 9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 45.8 FG%

9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 45.8 FG% Mackenzie Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 42.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)

10.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 42.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4) Deja Williams: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84)

9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84) Briana Peguero: 12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (22-for-67)

12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (22-for-67) Ashlee Locke: 5.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.4 FG%

Mercer Performance Insights

The Bears put up 61.8 points per game (256th in college basketball) while giving up 67.9 per outing (255th in college basketball). They have a -79 scoring differential and have been outscored by 6.1 points per game.

At home, the Bears score 67.4 points per game. Away, they average 59.3.

In 2023-24 Mercer is conceding 1.1 fewer points per game at home (68.2) than away (69.3).

