The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-5) will be attempting to extend a four-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Mercer Bears (5-8) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. It airs at 12:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Mercer vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears put up an average of 61.8 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 71.4 the Mountaineers give up.
  • When it scores more than 71.4 points, Mercer is 3-0.
  • The Mountaineers put up 69.5 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 67.9 the Bears allow.
  • When Appalachian State puts up more than 67.9 points, it is 5-3.
  • Mercer is 4-4 when allowing fewer than 69.5 points.
  • This season the Mountaineers are shooting 36.7% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Bears concede.
  • The Bears shoot 37.0% from the field, 6.4% lower than the Mountaineers allow.

Mercer Leaders

  • Stacie Jones: 9.4 PTS, 7.2 REB, 45.8 FG%
  • Mackenzie Johnson: 10.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 42.0 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (2-for-4)
  • Deja Williams: 9.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 31.7 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (29-for-84)
  • Briana Peguero: 12.0 PTS, 1.1 STL, 35.6 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (22-for-67)
  • Ashlee Locke: 5.2 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 36.4 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mercer Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 @ Georgia Tech L 73-60 Hank McCamish Pavilion
12/9/2023 @ N.C. A&T W 55-52 Corbett Sports Center
12/17/2023 Jacksonville W 74-63 Hawkins Arena
12/21/2023 @ Appalachian State - George M. Holmes Convocation Center
12/30/2023 Bethune-Cookman - Hawkins Arena
1/2/2024 Kennesaw State - Hawkins Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.