Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
In Polk County, Georgia, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Polk County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Soddy-Daisy High School at Cedartown High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Chickamauga, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
