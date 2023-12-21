Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rabun County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Rabun County, Georgia. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Rabun County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
River Ridge High School at Rabun County High School
- Game Time: 5:25 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Homer, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
