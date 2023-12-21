The outings in a Thursday soccer schedule that shouldn't be missed include the Turkish Süper Lig match featuring Besiktas JK playing Alanyaspor.

Soccer Streaming Live Today

Watch Turkish Süper Lig: Besiktas JK vs Alanyaspor

  • League: Turkish Süper Lig
  • Game Time: 11:55 AM ET
  • TV Channel: beIN Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Dutch KNVB Beker: USV Hercules vs Ajax

  • League: Dutch KNVB Beker
  • Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Saudi League Soccer: Al-Hilal vs Abha Club

  • League: Saudi League Soccer
  • Game Time: 12:45 PM ET
  • TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

  • League: Premier League
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Dutch KNVB Beker: PSV Eindhoven vs Twente

  • League: Dutch KNVB Beker
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: GolTV
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

