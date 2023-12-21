Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Whitfield County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Whitfield County, Georgia, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Whitfield County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coahulla Creek High School at North Murray High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Chatsworth, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.