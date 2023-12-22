The Auburn Tigers (8-2) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (4-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Alabama State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Alabama State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Auburn vs. Alabama State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Alabama State Moneyline BetMGM Auburn (-30.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Auburn (-31.5) 150.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Auburn vs. Alabama State Betting Trends

Auburn has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this season.

Tigers games have gone over the point total three out of eight times this season.

Alabama State has compiled a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Hornets games have hit the over four out of eight times this season.

Auburn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Auburn is 16th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (ninth-best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have had the -biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the start to +4000.

Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

