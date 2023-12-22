Fulton County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Fulton County, Georgia today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Metrolina Christian Academy at Landmark Christian School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on December 22
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Clayton High School at Redan High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Creekside High School at Sumter County High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Vernon School at The First Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Orlando, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Atlanta High School at Fort Payne High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
