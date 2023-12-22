The Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) will host the North Florida Ospreys (7-6) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia vs. North Florida Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bulldogs have a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is three% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Ospreys' opponents have made.
  • Georgia is 3-0 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Ospreys are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 140th.
  • The Bulldogs put up the same amount of points as the Ospreys allow (73.5).
  • When Georgia totals more than 73.5 points, it is 5-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Georgia performed better in home games last season, scoring 70.8 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game away from home.
  • Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, surrendering 65.8 points per game, compared to 81.5 away from home.
  • Georgia averaged 6.8 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in away games (6.9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% at home and 31.3% away from home.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Georgia Tech W 76-62 Stegeman Coliseum
12/16/2023 High Point W 66-58 Stegeman Coliseum
12/20/2023 Mount St. Mary's W 94-82 Stegeman Coliseum
12/22/2023 North Florida - Stegeman Coliseum
12/30/2023 Alabama A&M - Stegeman Coliseum
1/6/2024 @ Missouri - Mizzou Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.