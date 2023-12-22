How to Watch Georgia vs. North Florida on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) will host the North Florida Ospreys (7-6) after victories in five home games in a row. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.
Georgia vs. North Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network+
Georgia Stats Insights
- This season, the Bulldogs have a 41.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is three% lower than the 44.7% of shots the Ospreys' opponents have made.
- Georgia is 3-0 when it shoots better than 44.7% from the field.
- The Ospreys are the 145th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bulldogs sit at 140th.
- The Bulldogs put up the same amount of points as the Ospreys allow (73.5).
- When Georgia totals more than 73.5 points, it is 5-0.
Georgia Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Georgia performed better in home games last season, scoring 70.8 points per game, compared to 64.2 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, surrendering 65.8 points per game, compared to 81.5 away from home.
- Georgia averaged 6.8 three-pointers per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged in away games (6.9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% at home and 31.3% away from home.
Georgia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 76-62
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|High Point
|W 66-58
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/20/2023
|Mount St. Mary's
|W 94-82
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/22/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
