The North Florida Ospreys (7-6) travel to face the Georgia Bulldogs (8-3) after dropping four road games in a row. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

Georgia vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Georgia vs. North Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Moneyline North Florida Moneyline BetMGM Georgia (-16.5) 150.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia (-16.5) 151.5 -2500 +1100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia vs. North Florida Betting Trends

Georgia has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Bulldogs' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

North Florida has covered six times in 10 chances against the spread this year.

Ospreys games have hit the over six out of 10 times this year.

Georgia Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Georgia is 75th in the country. It is far below that, 86th, according to computer rankings.

The Bulldogs have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the start of the season to +50000.

Georgia's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

