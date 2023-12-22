Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-3) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. It airs at 11:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Hawaii vs. Georgia Tech matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Hawaii Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Hawaii (-1.5)
|138.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Georgia Tech vs. Hawaii Betting Trends
- Georgia Tech is 5-5-0 ATS this year.
- The Yellow Jackets are 4-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Hawaii has won two games against the spread this season.
- A total of four out of the Rainbow Warriors' six games this season have gone over the point total.
Georgia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- The Yellow Jackets have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the start of the season to +50000.
- The implied probability of Georgia Tech winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.