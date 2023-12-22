The Gasparilla Bowl will feature the UCF Knights squaring off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Friday, December 22, 2023.

UCF has the 87th-ranked defense this year (392.8 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking seventh-best with a tally of 492.3 yards per game. Georgia Tech ranks 43rd in the FBS with 31.2 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 103rd with 30.5 points allowed per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Georgia Tech vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Georgia Tech vs. UCF Key Statistics

Georgia Tech UCF 432.6 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 492.3 (14th) 437.0 (116th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.8 (77th) 197.1 (17th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 233.2 (5th) 235.5 (55th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.2 (43rd) 20 (96th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (51st) 22 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (87th)

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 2,797 yards (233.1 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 61.9% of his passes and collecting 26 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 648 yards (54.0 ypg) on 108 carries with nine touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes has run the ball 156 times for 931 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr.'s 706 receiving yards (58.8 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 47 receptions on 80 targets with six touchdowns.

Malik Rutherford has put together a 462-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 44 passes on 62 targets.

Christian Leary's 37 targets have resulted in 25 grabs for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

UCF Stats Leaders

John Rhys Plumlee has 2,074 passing yards for UCF, completing 63.9% of his passes and recording 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 473 rushing yards (39.4 ypg) on 91 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

RJ Harvey has 1,296 rushing yards on 211 carries with 16 touchdowns. He's also tacked on 17 catches for 231 yards (19.3 per game) and two touchdowns via the passing game.

Johnny Richardson has racked up 557 yards on 84 carries, scoring one time.

Javon Baker's team-leading 967 yards as a receiver have come on 43 catches (out of 70 targets) with six touchdowns.

Kobe Hudson has grabbed 42 passes while averaging 71.1 yards per game and scoring seven touchdowns.

Xavier Townsend has a total of 316 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 31 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

