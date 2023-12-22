The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the UCF Knights in the Gasparilla Bowl as 4.5-point underdogs on December 22, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is 66.5 for this game.

UCF ranks 87th in total defense this year (392.8 yards allowed per game), but has been shining on the other side of the ball, ranking seventh-best in the FBS with 492.3 total yards per game. Georgia Tech's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, allowing 437.0 total yards per game, which ranks 13th-worst. On offense, it ranks 29th with 432.6 total yards per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech vs. UCF Game Info

Game Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

UCF vs Georgia Tech Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UCF -4.5 -110 -110 66.5 -115 -105 -200 +165

Looking to place a bet on Georgia Tech vs. UCF? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Georgia Tech Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Yellow Jackets are accumulating 334.3 yards per game (-81-worst in college football) and giving up 387.0 (79th), placing them among the worst squads offensively.

The Yellow Jackets are -11-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (25.0 per game) and -50-worst in points conceded (31.7).

In its past three games, Georgia Tech has thrown for 158.3 yards per game (-77-worst in the country), and allowed 144.3 through the air (33rd).

The Yellow Jackets are gaining 176.0 rushing yards per game in their past three games (77th in college football), and giving up 242.7 per game (-114-worst).

The Yellow Jackets have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall over their past three contests.

In its past three games, Georgia Tech has gone over the total twice.

Week 17 ACC Betting Trends

Georgia Tech Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech has gone 7-4-0 ATS this year.

The Yellow Jackets have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Out of Georgia Tech's 11 games with a set total, eight have hit the over (72.7%).

This season, Georgia Tech has won four out of the eight games in which it has been the underdog.

Georgia Tech has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +165 or more by bookmakers this season.

Bet on Georgia Tech to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Georgia Tech Stats Leaders

Haynes King has thrown for 2,797 yards (233.1 ypg) to lead Georgia Tech, completing 61.9% of his passes and tossing 26 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 648 yards (54.0 ypg) on 108 carries with nine touchdowns.

Jamal Haynes has rushed 156 times for 931 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Eric Singleton Jr. has hauled in 706 receiving yards on 47 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring six touchdowns as a receiver.

Malik Rutherford has put together a 462-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 44 passes on 62 targets.

Christian Leary's 37 targets have resulted in 25 grabs for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

Kyle Kennard has 6.0 sacks to pace the team, and also has 9.0 TFL, 51 tackles, and one interception.

Georgia Tech's tackle leader, Clayton Powell-Lee, has 67 tackles and one interception this year.

Jaylon King has picked off a team-leading five passes. He also has 61 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and five passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.