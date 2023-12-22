The Georgia Bulldogs (6-3) play the North Florida Ospreys (5-5) at 3:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 airing on SEC Network+.

Georgia vs. North Florida Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Georgia Players to Watch

Noah Thomasson: 12.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Silas Demary Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jabri Abdur-Rahim: 13 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK RJ Melendez: 9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Justin Hill: 9.3 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

North Florida Players to Watch

Chaz Lanier: 15.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Dorian James: 9.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK Ametri Moss: 10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Nate Lliteras: 7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.8 BLK Jah Nze: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Georgia vs. North Florida Stat Comparison

Georgia Rank Georgia AVG North Florida AVG North Florida Rank 239th 72.1 Points Scored 78.5 112th 156th 69.9 Points Allowed 73.6 239th 137th 34.4 Rebounds 33.3 179th 264th 8 Off. Rebounds 9.5 156th 135th 8 3pt Made 12 3rd 306th 11.2 Assists 13.4 176th 123rd 11.2 Turnovers 11.8 172nd

