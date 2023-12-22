The Miami Heat (16-12) host the Atlanta Hawks (12-15) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Kaseya Center, tipping off at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. The Heat are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The over/under is 238.5 for the matchup.

Hawks vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -1.5 238.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 238.5 points in 18 of 27 outings.

Atlanta's outings this season have a 246-point average over/under, 7.5 more points than this game's point total.

So far this season, Atlanta has compiled a 7-20-0 record against the spread.

The Hawks have been underdogs in 14 games this season and have come away with the win five times (35.7%) in those contests.

This season, Atlanta has won five of its 13 games, or 38.5%, when it is the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

Atlanta has an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Hawks vs Heat Additional Info

Hawks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 4 14.3% 112.9 236 111.8 234.7 220.4 Hawks 18 66.7% 123.1 236 122.9 234.7 238.4

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

In its past 10 games, Atlanta has two wins against the spread, and is 4-6 overall.

In their past 10 games, the Hawks have hit the over eight times.

This season, Atlanta is 1-10-0 at home against the spread (.091 winning percentage). On the road, it is 6-10-0 ATS (.375).

The Hawks score an average of 123.1 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 111.8 the Heat give up.

Atlanta is 7-16 against the spread and 12-11 overall when it scores more than 111.8 points.

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Hawks and Heat Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 7-20 5-10 18-9 Heat 12-16 6-10 15-13

Hawks vs. Heat Point Insights

Hawks Heat 123.1 Points Scored (PG) 112.9 3 NBA Rank (PPG) 20 7-16 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 12-11 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-2 122.9 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 4-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 11-13 4-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-9

