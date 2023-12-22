The Miami Heat (16-12) and the Atlanta Hawks (12-15) are slated to match up on Friday at Kaseya Center, with a tip-off time of 8:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Jimmy Butler and Dejounte Murray are two players to watch.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Heat

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Friday, December 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Kaseya Center

Kaseya Center Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN, BSSE

Hawks' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their most recent game, the Hawks topped the Rockets 134-127. With 30 points, Trae Young was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 30 4 14 1 0 5 Bogdan Bogdanovic 22 4 5 1 1 4 Dejounte Murray 21 3 5 0 1 3

Hawks vs Heat Additional Info

Hawks Players to Watch

Young gets the Hawks 28.2 points, 3 boards and 11.1 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Murray gets 20 points, 4.3 boards and 5.4 assists per game, plus 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Hawks receive 11.8 points, 10.7 boards and 1.2 assists per game from Clint Capela.

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 17.6 points, 3.4 boards and 2.6 assists, making 46.9% of his shots from the field and 41.3% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 triples per contest (fifth in NBA).

Saddiq Bey's numbers for the season are 12.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 29.5 2.9 11.1 0.7 0.4 3.9 Dejounte Murray 20.7 4.4 5.4 1.3 0.5 2.3 Clint Capela 12.7 11.1 1.5 0.5 1.7 0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 17 3.1 2.5 1.2 0.2 3.2 Saddiq Bey 14 7.1 1.2 1.1 0.1 2.1

