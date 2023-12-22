Sumter County, GA High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Sumter County, Georgia, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Creekside High School at Sumter County High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.