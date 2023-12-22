The Golden State Warriors (13-14) are heavy favorites (-12.5) as they attempt to build on a six-game home win streak when they take on the Washington Wizards (5-22) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Chase Center. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT.

Warriors vs. Wizards Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Warriors vs. Wizards Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 126 - Wizards 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Wizards

Pick ATS: Warriors (- 12.5)

Warriors (- 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-14.1)

Warriors (-14.1) Pick OU: Under (247.5)



Under (247.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.2

The Wizards' .519 ATS win percentage (14-13-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .407 mark (11-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Golden State hasn't covered the spread as a 12.5-point favorite or more this season, while Washington covers as an underdog of 12.5 or more 75% of the time.

Golden State's games have gone over the total 59.3% of the time this season (16 out of 27), less often than Washington's games have (17 out of 27).

The Warriors have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (10-5) this season, higher than the .160 winning percentage for the Wizards as a moneyline underdog (4-21).

Warriors Performance Insights

The Warriors are scoring 116.5 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) this year, while ceding 116 points per contest (20th-ranked).

Golden State ranks best in the NBA by pulling down 47.3 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, it ranks 18th in the league (43.8 allowed per contest).

The Warriors are averaging 27.7 dimes per game, which ranks them sixth in the NBA in 2023-24.

Golden State has fallen short in the turnover area this year, ranking fourth-worst in the league with 14.9 turnovers per game. It ranks 22nd with 12.5 forced turnovers per contest.

The Warriors rank fourth-best in the NBA by making 15 three-pointers per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 14th in the league at 37.2%.

Wizards Performance Insights

Offensively the Wizards are the ninth-ranked team in the NBA (117 points per game). Defensively they are the worst (126.5 points conceded per game).

Washington is the worst team in the NBA in rebounds per game (39.2) and worst in rebounds allowed (49.1).

At 27.6 assists per game, the Wizards are seventh in the league.

Washington is 20th in the NBA in turnovers per game (13.7) and 12th in turnovers forced (13.7).

In 2023-24, the Wizards are 17th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.4 per game) and 20th in 3-point percentage (35.9%).

