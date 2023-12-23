Will Georgia be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue reading and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Georgia's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +15000

How Georgia ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 44

Georgia's best wins

In its best win of the season on December 5, Georgia beat the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, a top 50 team (No. 46) in the RPI rankings, by a score of 76-62. Noah Thomasson, as the top scorer in the win over Georgia Tech, put up 21 points, while Jabri Abdur-Rahim was second on the squad with 17.

Next best wins

68-66 on the road over Florida State (No. 97/RPI) on November 29

80-77 at home over Wake Forest (No. 101/RPI) on November 10

66-58 at home over High Point (No. 111/RPI) on December 16

78-69 at home over Winthrop (No. 151/RPI) on November 24

64-54 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 192/RPI) on November 12

Georgia's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Georgia is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most defeats.

According to the RPI, the Bulldogs have two wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

Georgia has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Georgia has the 79th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Bulldogs' upcoming schedule features nine games against teams with worse records and 17 games against teams with records above .500.

Of Georgia's 19 remaining games this season, it has three upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Georgia's next game

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Alabama A&M Bulldogs Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:30 PM ET Location: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV Channel: SEC Network+

