Our projection model predicts the Utah State Aggies will beat the Georgia State Panthers on Saturday, December 23 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Albertsons Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Georgia State vs. Utah State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Utah State (-1.5) Toss Up (59.5) Utah State 32, Georgia State 27

Georgia State Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Panthers have a 50.0% chance to win.

The Panthers are 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

In games this season in which they were an underdog by 1.5 points or more, the Panthers have a 3-2 record against the spread.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Panthers' 11 games with a set total.

Georgia State games this season have averaged a total of 57.8 points, 1.7 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Utah State Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have an implied moneyline win probability of 54.5% in this matchup.

The Aggies have covered the spread five times in 11 games.

In games it has played as 1.5-point favorites or more, Utah State has an ATS record of 2-2.

The Aggies have seen eight of its 11 games go over the point total.

Utah State games this season have posted an average total of 55.5, which is 4.0 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Panthers vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Utah State 34.1 33.8 40.5 33.8 27.7 33.8 Georgia State 25.8 30.8 25.5 30.8 26.0 30.7

