The Utah State Aggies and the Georgia State Panthers play in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on ESPN.

While Utah State ranks 16th-worst in the FBS in scoring defense with 33.8 points allowed per game, the team has been better with the ball, ranking 25th-best in the FBS in scoring (34.1 points per game). With 25.8 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Georgia State ranks 79th in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 105th, surrendering 30.8 points per game.

We provide more details below, including how to watch this game on ESPN.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Georgia State vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

Bowl Game Odds

Georgia State vs. Utah State Key Statistics

Georgia State Utah State 372.8 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.3 (34th) 431.9 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 415.6 (96th) 171.6 (50th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.6 (26th) 201.3 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.8 (42nd) 14 (33rd) Turnovers (Rank) 24 (125th) 16 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (39th)

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger has thrown for 2,368 yards on 225-of-336 passing with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 625 yards and eight rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Carroll has rushed 274 times for a team-high 1,350 yards (112.5 per game) with 13 touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 23 receptions this season are good for 234 yards.

Robert Lewis has registered 70 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 881 (73.4 yards per game). He's been targeted 105 times and has seven touchdowns.

Tailique Williams has totaled 581 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 46 receptions.

Utah State Stats Leaders

Cooper Legas has 1,815 pass yards for Utah State, completing 64.8% of his passes and recording 19 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 122 rushing yards (10.2 ypg) on 68 carries.

Davon Booth has carried the ball 116 times for a team-high 734 yards on the ground and has found the end zone five times as a runner.

Rahsul Faison has carried the ball 105 times for 688 yards (57.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Jalen Royals has hauled in 68 catches for 1,023 yards (85.3 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone 14 times as a receiver.

Terrell Vaughn has caught 82 passes for 851 yards (70.9 yards per game) and 10 touchdowns this year.

Micah Davis' 36 receptions have yielded 628 yards and six touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Utah State or Georgia State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.