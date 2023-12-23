Georgia State vs. Utah State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
In this season's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the Georgia State Panthers are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the Utah State Aggies. Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under for the contest is 63.5 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia State vs. Utah State matchup in this article.
Georgia State vs. Utah State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Boise, Idaho
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia State Moneyline
|Utah State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia State (-2.5)
|63.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia State (-2.5)
|63.5
|-132
|+110
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Georgia State vs. Utah State Betting Trends
- Georgia State has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Panthers have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Utah State has compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Aggies have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.
