The Memphis Grizzlies (6-15), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena, battle the Atlanta Hawks (9-12). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSSEX.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Information

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSSEX

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young puts up 27.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 10.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Dejounte Murray puts up 20.0 points, 4.4 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (sixth in league) and 0.2 blocks.

Clint Capela posts 10.8 points, 1.1 assists and 10.5 rebounds per contest.

Bogdan Bogdanovic puts up 16.1 points, 3.4 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in NBA).

Saddiq Bey averages 13.0 points, 6.0 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the field and 40.0% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Desmond Bane puts up 24.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for the Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies are receiving 19.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr. this year.

The Grizzlies are receiving 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Santi Aldama this year.

David Roddy is putting up 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He is making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.

The Grizzlies are receiving 6.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Bismack Biyombo this season.

Hawks vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison

Hawks Grizzlies 122.2 Points Avg. 106.2 122.5 Points Allowed Avg. 112.1 46.7% Field Goal % 43.5% 36.9% Three Point % 33.3%

