Saturday's game at Kimmel Arena has the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-6) going head-to-head against the Kennesaw State Owls (9-3) at 2:00 PM (on December 23). Our computer prediction projects a 83-78 win for UNC Asheville, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The game has no line set.

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Asheville, North Carolina

Asheville, North Carolina Venue: Kimmel Arena

Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Asheville 83, Kennesaw State 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville

Computer Predicted Spread: UNC Asheville (-4.7)

UNC Asheville (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 160.4

UNC Asheville is 0-7-0 against the spread this season compared to Kennesaw State's 6-3-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bulldogs are 5-2-0 and the Owls are 8-1-0.

Kennesaw State Performance Insights

The Owls' +127 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 86.7 points per game (12th in college basketball) while allowing 76.1 per outing (297th in college basketball).

The 43.3 rebounds per game Kennesaw State accumulates rank 15th in college basketball, 2.6 more than the 40.7 its opponents grab.

Kennesaw State makes 9.8 three-pointers per game (26th in college basketball), 3.4 more than its opponents.

Kennesaw State has committed 2.5 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.3 (221st in college basketball) while forcing 14.8 (36th in college basketball).

