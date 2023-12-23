How to Watch Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (9-3) aim to continue a five-game winning run when visiting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (7-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kennesaw State Stats Insights
- The Owls have shot at a 44.5% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- This season, Kennesaw State has a 6-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 45th.
- The Owls put up an average of 86.7 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 74.1 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- Kennesaw State has put together a 9-2 record in games it scores more than 74.1 points.
Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Kennesaw State is scoring 7.8 more points per game at home (90.4) than on the road (82.6).
- At home, the Owls concede 62.6 points per game. On the road, they allow 86.2.
- Kennesaw State makes more 3-pointers at home (11.2 per game) than away (9.6). But it has a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than away (33.1%).
Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|W 84-77
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Presbyterian
|W 94-84
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/19/2023
|Brescia
|W 91-59
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/23/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Indiana
|-
|Assembly Hall
|1/6/2024
|Queens
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
