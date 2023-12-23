Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville December 23 Tickets & Start Time
The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-4) will meet the Kennesaw State Owls (6-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.
Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Kennesaw State Players to Watch
- Demond Robinson: 12.8 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Terrell Burden: 12.9 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Simeon Cottle: 16.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Quincy Adekokoya: 12.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Rongie Gordon: 5.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1.1 BLK
UNC Asheville Players to Watch
- Drew Pember: 18.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Josh Banks: 13.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Nicholas McMullen: 9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Caleb Burgess: 6.6 PTS, 3 REB, 5.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Fletcher Abee: 12.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville Stat Comparison
|UNC Asheville Rank
|UNC Asheville AVG
|Kennesaw State AVG
|Kennesaw State Rank
|16th
|86.8
|Points Scored
|85.7
|20th
|236th
|73.3
|Points Allowed
|77
|306th
|139th
|37.7
|Rebounds
|44.6
|12th
|36th
|11.6
|Off. Rebounds
|13
|13th
|60th
|9
|3pt Made
|9.2
|49th
|15th
|18.1
|Assists
|16.8
|42nd
|201st
|12.1
|Turnovers
|11.7
|165th
