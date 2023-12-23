For those looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Kiefer Sherwood a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Sherwood stats and insights

  • Sherwood has scored in five of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Stars.
  • Sherwood has no points on the power play.
  • Sherwood's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 1.6 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Stars are allowing 97 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 13 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Sherwood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:44 Away W 4-2
12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:28 Home W 3-2 OT
12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:40 Away W 2-1
12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:11 Away L 4-0
12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:42 Home W 5-1
12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:08 Away W 4-3 SO
12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:43 Away W 2-1
12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:25 Home L 6-1
11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:08 Home W 3-2 OT

Predators vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

