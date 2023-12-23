What are Mercer's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Mercer ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 0-0 NR NR 257

Mercer's best wins

Mercer's signature win this season came against the Georgia State Panthers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 205) in the RPI. Mercer took home the 64-60 win at home on December 9. Jake Davis led the way versus Georgia State, compiling 26 points. Second on the team was Amanze Ngumezi with 13 points.

Next best wins

60-59 over Tennessee State (No. 238/RPI) on November 24

84-65 at home over Queens (No. 246/RPI) on December 19

70-65 at home over FGCU (No. 284/RPI) on December 16

66-61 on the road over Chicago State (No. 285/RPI) on November 9

Mercer's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Mercer is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Bears are 5-2 (.714%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Mercer has been handed the 276th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Bears have 19 games remaining this year, including two against teams with worse records, and 16 against teams with records above .500.

Reviewing Mercer's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Mercer's next game

Matchup: Mercer Bears vs. Talladega Tornadoes

Mercer Bears vs. Talladega Tornadoes Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

