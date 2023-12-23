When the Dallas Stars meet the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday (beginning at 3:00 PM ET), Joe Pavelski and Roman Josi should be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Predators vs. Stars Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Predators Players to Watch

Filip Forsberg has totaled 16 goals (0.5 per game) and collected 22 assists (0.7 per game), averaging 3.8 shots per game and shooting 12.8%. This places him among the leaders for Nashville with 38 total points (1.2 per game).

Josi has made a big impact for Nashville this season with 27 points (seven goals and 20 assists).

This season, Nashville's Ryan O'Reilly has 26 points, courtesy of 13 goals (second on team) and 13 assists (fourth).

In the crease, Kevin Lankinen's record stands at 4-3-0 on the season, giving up 27 goals (3.2 goals against average) and compiling 244 saves with a .900% save percentage (41st in the league).

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Stars Players to Watch

One of Dallas' top offensive players this season is Jason Robertson, with 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) and an average ice time of 18:07 per game.

Pavelski has 13 goals and 17 assists, equaling 30 points (one per game).

Matt Duchene's total of 29 points is via 11 goals and 18 assists.

Scott Wedgewood (8-1-2) has a goals against average of 3.2 on the season. His .903% save percentage ranks 36th in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Predators vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.15 16th 16th 3.13 Goals Allowed 3.06 12th 25th 29.6 Shots 30 22nd 17th 31 Shots Allowed 31 17th 13th 22.58% Power Play % 20% 18th 2nd 87.13% Penalty Kill % 76.85% 25th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.